Simnasho Fire, Sat. Jul. 22, 2023

Warm Springs Fire Management, last night, reported that the Simnasho Fire is estimated at 400-500 acres in size. It is burning in grass and brush on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Swift hot winds pushed it to the east on the island toward Simnasho.

Local Crews and some outside resources worked the fire through the night and additional resources have been ordered.

Structure protection resources were in place last night for homes in the Simnasho area. Residents there should remain alert and be prepared to evacuation if the need arises for safety reasons.

Highway 26 is open, after being closed for a time when the fire broke out. The fire started on the South side of Highway 9, East of Highway 26, about 5 miles west of the community of Simnasho.

Highways 9 and 3, in the area of the fire is for local residents and fire fighters only.