Simnasho Fire Update 7/22/23 8:15am

The Simnasho Fire is estimated to be a little over 1200 this morning (Sat., Jul. 22, 2023). The fire is located east of Highway 26, south of Highway 9, west of the S-450 road and north of the Warm Springs River. A back burn last night was done last night on the east side of the fire to stop forward progress.

The goal today is to keep the fire within those boundaries.

Additional resources have arrived and were briefed this morning at 7am. More engine teams have been ordered. This is a Type 3 Incident. The Incident Commander is Gary Sampson.

Winds are calm this morning with temperatures forecasted to be in the 90s today. Fuels are dry. The area is grass and brush although there is also some timber in the fire area. Crews can expect west winds to pick up in the area mid-afternoon.

The fire started around 6pm on Friday (Jul. 21, 2023) on the South side of Highway 9, East of Highway 26, about 5 miles west of the community of Simnasho. Structure protection was in place overnight for homes in the Simnasho area. Residents there should remain alert and be prepared to evacuate if needed.

Highway 26 is open. Warm Springs Police ask local motorists to avoid Highway 9, to Simnasho, to keep traffic at a minimum for fire fighters.

The Warm Springs Fire Management Facebook Page will update information routinely.