Simnasho Fire Update 7/21/23 9:30pm

The Simnasho Fire that started early this evening on the Warm Springs Reservation is 300+ acres in size and is moving South Southeast. The fire started on the South side of Highway 9, East of Highway 26, about 5 miles west of the community of Simnasho.

Local Crews and some outside resources are on the front line of the fire tonight and additional resources have been ordered.

Structure protection resources have also arrived for homes in the Simnasho area. Residents there should remain alert and be prepared to evacuate if the need arises for safety reasons.

ODOT has reopened Highway 26 at this time. There continues to be additional traffic coming through the Reservation, so please reduce your speed and expect additional cars on our roads. Stay Safe!

—

Wildfire Update 7/21/23 8:15pm

A 300 acres wildfire, south of Highway 9 and east of Highway 26, on the Warm Springs Reservation has resulted in the closing of Highway 26. The fire started in the vicinity of the water towers along Highway 9, about 5 miles west of Simnasho and is being driven by windy conditions.

The Highway 26 closure is at Highway 216 for folks coming over Mt. Hood. Police are stopping and talking with northbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 26 and Hwy 3 in Warm Springs letting them know the highway is closed and sharing options to detour to Highway 216. ODOT has the highway closure posted on https://tripcheck.com/.

As the situation changes or we have updates we will share with the Warm Springs Community.