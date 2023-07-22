KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 23, 2023

A Summer Platform and Hook and Line Fishery for all of Zone 6 is now open through the end of the year unless run conditions require otherwise.

There’s a Youth Summer Art Camp coming up July 31st thru August 3rd at the Community Center. Registration is being taken at the Recreation office. Youth ages 6 to 9 will attend 8:30-11:30am, ages 10 to 13 will be from 1:30-3 and 14-18 year olds from 3:30-5. Snacks will be provided. There will be a showcase of their creations on August 2nd from 5:30-6:30.

There is an Agency District meeting tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting at 7. On the agenda is the Chieftainship Selection Process.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for its new two-year strategic plan in 2024. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs on August 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is coming up Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tournament will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered over three days this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. Get signed up by calling 541-553-3148 or send an email to mallory@wscat.org.

The “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School for 9th grade students will run July 31st to August 18th. Freshman can earn half an elective credit by attending the program that will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or register online.