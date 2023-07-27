Veteran PACT Act Meeting Mon., Jul. 31, 2023

For Veterans interested in learning more about the the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (or PACT) Act – Warm Springs I.H.S. is hosting a VA meeting Monday July 31. 2023 in the Health & Wellness Center Atrium.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

The Act:

expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era, and

expands eligibility for benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic substances.

At Monday’s meeting you can learn more about eligibility and how to file a claim.

Veterans should bring your DD214.

The deadline to retroactively submit a claim is August 31st so getting them in now …Is important.

For more details Click HERE