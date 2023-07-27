KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 28, 2023

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals today and again on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment for Friday at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center will have Indian beef tacos for lunch today at noon. Seniors 60 and older eat for free.

Warm Springs Tribal Member graduates are reminded that they need to bring their diploma and transcript to the Vital Statistics office today to be eligible for the trust fund distribution. Anyone who misses this deadline will have to wait until the next distribution.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking a road trip to Tulalip for the Tulalip Tribes annual potlatch on August 17th. The Senior Program has reserved 10 hotel rooms and will be sending 2 vehicles. All expenses will be the responsibility of each individual senior who signs up. You can learn more and register at the Senior building. They will leave on August 16th at 7am.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is this Saturday and Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tourna

ment will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.

Today and tomorrow – the Wiwnu pow wow will be held at HeHe Longhouse ahead of Huckleberry Feast. Friday is kid’s night and Saturday there will be adult categories. The powwow is “In Honor of Our Elders” and will start around 7pm both evenings

Huckleberry Feast is Sunday at Agency Longhouse and HeHe Longhouse.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for its new two-year strategic plan in 2024. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs on August 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Download documents here. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next class will be August 17 & 18 and there are others scheduled for October and December. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.