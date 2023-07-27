Chronic Homelessness Project

Warm Springs Housing Authority has begun construction on a 10 unit project in the Trailer Court area known as the Dips.

The project is specifically for families who experience chronic homelessness.

The area will include a Service Center where counseling and other resources will be located for residents in these units.

Included in the project is a duplex on Wasco Street that is for chronic homeless families with children.

The Permanent Supportive Housing project began about a month ago with infrastructure and foundation work going in.

Funding for the effort comes from a variety of sources including Indian Health Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs and a grant from the State of Oregon intended to address chronic homelessness.

The project work site is about five acres and is a working construction zone and so off limits to the public.

You can read a full article about this project on page 2 of this week’s edition of the Spilyay Tymoo https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/072623-Spilyay-Tymoo.pdf