Warm Springs Canoe Family Update

The Warm Springs Canoe Family continues on their 3 week journey to Muckleshoot.

They are traveling through the Columbia River Gorge and landed at Cascade Locks yesterday (7/19/23)

In a Facebook Post they thanked Dominica and Joe Martinez who were fishing nearby. The post said “they were by the river and witness the canoes landing, they had no idea we were coming” Then they introduced themselves, said hi and gifted the Canoe Family of 60 with fresh salmon for dinner.” They travel to North Bonneville, Washington today.

So far – they journey has included time spent singing, dancing and crafting in Celilo and they attended a Youth Camp event that was happening at the Wahtonka Community School. Days have been starting early to beat the heat.

Tribal Canoe Journeys, founded in 1989, celebrates the Native canoe tradition of the Northwest.

KWSO’s Samiakin Allen is with the canoe family and will be posting pictures throughout the journey on the KWSO Facebook Page.