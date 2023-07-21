KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 21, 2023

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo continues today and tomorrow in Madras. Entry into the fair and parking are free. Exhibits open at 11 this morning and carnival rides at noon. There will be live music tonight featuring the Stone in Love – Journey Tribute starting at 9 in the pavilion. The NPRA Pro Rodeo is tonight and tomorrow at 7pm. Admission is charged for the rodeo – kids 5 and under are free. The fair will close at 11pm.

A Summer Platform and Hook and Line Fishery for all of Zone 6 is now open through the end of the year unless run conditions require otherwise.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

There is an Agency District meeting on Monday, July 24th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting at 7. On the agenda is the Chieftainship Selection Process.

Warm Springs Extension Service will go on a Berry Fruit Loop Tour on Monday, July 24th from 8-5. They invite folks to join them on the tour where they will visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available and you should let them know if you’ll be riding with them or driving your own vehicle. For more information call Sara Olson 541-553-3238 or email sara.olson@oregonstate.edu. They also have a Jam and Pie Filling Preservation class planned for August 9th from noon to 2.

Sports physical clinics will be done at Warm Springs I H S on Wednesday next week and again on September 1st. Call to schedule 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment.

I H S is hosting The PACT Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home Event on Monday, July 31st from 11:30am to 3pm at the Health and Wellness Center. The event gives Veterans and their families the opportunity to talk with a VA representative about the VA disability claim process and any other VA- related questions. The event allows you to speak directly with a VA representative in person. All Veterans are welcome. If you have questions, contact Jeremiah Johnson, IHS Business Office Manager at 541-553-2123 or Terry Bentley, VA Office of Tribal Government Relations at 541-537-0213.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee is taking applications for Summer Awards now until Friday August 18th. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.