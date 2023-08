The annual Mt Hood Meadows – Warm Springs Huckleberry Picking Trip is scheduled for next Monday August 21st.

Transportation is available or people are welcome to drive themselves up.

The day includes options for a chair lift ride, scouting and or Huckleberry Picking Expeditions, and lunch is provided.

To sign up – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968, text 541-460-2255 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

A liability release form will need to be completed before the trip.