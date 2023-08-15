Still Hot for the Next Couple Days

Excessive heat is expected to continue in Central Oregon through Thursday night (Aug. 17, 2023)

In Warm Springs there is a cooling center open at the Old School gym 11am until 8pm for anyone who needs a cooling space for relief from the extreme heat.

In Madras, Jefferson County Health, located by St Charles Madras also has a cooling center available to anyone who needs some relief from the high temperatures.

The Warm Springs Tribal Administration building has been closing early this week due to building temperatures beyond safe working conditions.

If you have business at a Tribal Office at Admin – you might want to be sure and get down there in the morning.