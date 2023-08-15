KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 16, 2023

Summer meals for youth 18 and under are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available at Bridges High School at 7:30 and 11am. And, at Madras High School breakfast is from 8:45-9am, and lunch from 11:50 until 12:20. Students enrolled in the 21st Century Programs at Bridges and the K8 are provided with breakfast and lunch. Check with those programs for times.

Here’s today’s agenda items for the Tribal Council: In the morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; September Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review of Minutes; Draft Resolutions; and Enrollments. This afternoon – I H S Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

In Warm Springs there is a cooling center open this week at the Old School gym 11am until 8pm, with temperatures expected to be above 100 degrees. Anyone needing a cool space to get some relieve from the extreme heat is welcome to stop in.

Jefferson County Public Health Department has a cooling center open this week. Dangerously hot temperatures significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses with any outdoor activities. Anyone who needs a cool place to go for a couple of hours is welcome. They have an air-conditioned room, water and snacks. All are welcome.

Today’s senior lunch is salmon dumplings with roasted squash plus fresh fruit. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm today at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

Everyone is welcome to come join KWSO at the Thursday Market on campus tomorrow from 10:30 until 2. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. Vendors and fundraisers are welcome to set up. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs VeggieRx is starting tomorrow with a local produce-tasting kick-off and orientation. There is availability to sign up for VeggieRx. To qualify, you must be at least 18 years of age, have some diet-modifiable disease, including mental health, and be food insecure. You need to have your health provider send a referral to be signed up for ten weeks of free fresh produce. Produce pick up for VeggieRx will be at The Family Resource Center on Thursdays for ten weeks from noon- 3:00 p.m. through October 19th. Please contact Kelly by email Kelly@hdffa.org or by phone 541-310-3111.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed this Thursday and Friday.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. The next classes are coming up this Thursday and Friday. There will also be classes October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is this Thursday through Sunday in Tygh Valley. The Fair kicks off with Family Free Day on Thursday with free admission, kids’ games and prizes. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30. There’s a Cornhole Throwdown Tournament on Saturday morning. Multi-day and bundle pack admission tickets are available now online. Kids 5 and under are free. Check out the Wasco County Fair Facebook page for a full list of activities. They are still looking for vendors – contact Thelma Alsup 541-980-1441 for more information.

Camp Naimuma is going to be held Tuesday, August 22nd thru Thursday, August 24th. It will be a day camp held on the grass area across from the Education Building. The camp will run from 8am until 5pm all three days. Applications can be picked up and turned in at the Culture & Heritage/Education Building. It’s free for all youth ages 8 to 14. This Friday is the deadline to register. For more information call 541-553-3290.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQs are coming up Wednesday, August 23rd for 9th graders and Thursday, August 24th for all MHS students – 5 to 7:00 both days. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about clubs and activities and to get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts.

The Vital Statistics has new temporary hours for Tribal ID’s. Members needing an ID can go in between 8am and 3pm. The cost is $10 for a Tribal ID.