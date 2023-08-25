Fri., Aug. 25, 2023 PP&L Outage

8/25/23 11am

PP&L customers were notified of a planned power outage for today at 8am – that was scheduled to last a half an hour.

Some locations in Warm Springs were impacted with an outage for a short period of time while others continue to be without power. Restoration of power is expected by 4pm.

The Indian Health Services Clinic is rescheduling afternoon appointments. Patients should call alternate phone numbers if you have an afternoon appointment and you have not yet heard from the clinic.

Medical #s – 541-777-7481 or 541-675-5285

Dental # – 541-777-7483

Pharmacy # – 541-419-4371

IHS will have a skeletal crew on duty this afternoon. Pharmacy is open for pick ups but any refill requests called in today will be delayed due to the power outage.

Warm Springs Senior Lunch is cancelled today due to the power outage.

Affected Tribal Offices are working without internet connectivity, phones or power. Some employees have been let go for the day while others continue to work.

For Consumers – the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) accepts question or complaints about Utility Service. Submit your questions or complaint by email, or call Consumer Services at 503-378-6600 or 800-522- 2404. Read below for additional information.