KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 26, 2023

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

A Celebration of Life for Rachelle Smith is taking place today at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion. There will be a BBQ meal and open floor to share memories and stories. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips will be provided. Potluck sides and desserts are welcome.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday, September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday, September 9th they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $25 and an RSVP with payment is due by tomorrow. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

Warm Springs Commissary is in search of Warm Springs Tribal Member artists to create a large mural that will go on the side of the Commissary Building. The WSCAT/Commissary Project is working in partnership with Visit Central Oregon on the ‘Greetings from….” Mural trail. Please submit your contact information and interest to Starla Green by Monday, August 28 at the Warm Springs Community Action Team, at Starla@wscat.org or 541-553-3148. There will be a meeting for interested artists on Tuesday, Aug 29 at 12 noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming classes are on October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Thursday August 31st from 4-6pm. Hot Dogs and Hamburgers will be served, teachers will introduce themselves, the Family Resource Fair will have booths around the track offering information and back to school swag! Students and Families, School District Staff and the Community are all invited.

The rescheduled Listening Session for NeighborImpact in Warm Springs is Tuesdasy, August 29th at 5:30 at the Community Center Social Hall. They are seeking feedback and ideas from Community Members. Dinner will be provided. You can also join by Zoom.