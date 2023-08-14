Hot Days This Week

An excessive heat warning is in effect for our area through Thursday with temperatures climbing to triple digits.

The Excessive Heat Warning is in Effect from 11am this morning until 11pm Thursday night.

The areas affected are: Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Temperatures are forecasted to be 106 today, 111 tomorrow, 108 on Wednesday and 104 on Thursday with lows overnight in the mid 60s to 70s – providing limited relief.

On these hot days be sure to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency so if someone has symptoms – call 911.

A cooling shelter will be set up daily this week, while temperatures exceed 100 degrees, at the Old School gym 11am until 8pm.

Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-Related Illness _ CDC