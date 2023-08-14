KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 15, 2023

There is senior lunch today from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is beef & shrimp stir fry with brown rice.

Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a bowling day this afternoon at Madras Bowl from noon until 2. It’s open to youth ages 8 to 18 and will provide games, shoes, pizza and drinks. Transportation is not provided. Sign-up is not required.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

Jefferson County Public Health Department has a cooling center open this week. Dangerously hot temperatures significantly increase the risk for heat-related illnesses with any outdoor activities. Anyone who needs a cool place to go for a couple of hours is welcome. They have an air-conditioned room, water and snacks. All are welcome.

The Madras First Baptist Church is having the All Nations Bible Camp Powwow in its courtyard this week. Today through Thursday from 9-noon is a kids’ program. In the evening from 6-8pm there will be family activities. This evening will be a salmon bake and Native dancing & stories. Wednesday evening is a Hispanic meal and program. Thursday an All-Nations meal and program. If someone needs a ride they are welcome to call or text Pastor Don Courtney 541-325-1476. The church is located at 85 NE A Street in Madras.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for a new two-year strategic plan. There’s a listening session today at the Warm Springs Community Center from 5:00-7:00 hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs have been scheduled in each district. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm tomorrow at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

Warm Springs VeggieRx is starting this Thursday with a local produce-tasting kick-off and orientation. There is availability to sign up for VeggieRx. To qualify, you must be at least 18 years of age, have some diet-modifiable disease, including mental health, and be food insecure. You need to have your health provider send a referral to be signed up for ten weeks of free fresh produce. Produce pick up for VeggieRx will be at The Family Resource Center on Thursdays for ten weeks from noon- 3:00 p.m. through October 19th. Please contact Kelly by email Kelly@hdffa.org or by phone 541-310-3111.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is August 17-20 in Tygh Valley. They are still looking for vendors – contact Thelma Alsup 541-980-1441 for more information.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before August 25th. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 25th from 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Tables are limited – call 541-553-3243 to reserve one.