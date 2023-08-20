KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug. 21, 2023

The annual trip for the Warm Springs Community to enjoy a huckleberry picking day at Mt Hood Meadows is today. For those signed up to ride the bus – it will leave at 8:30 from the Community Center Parking Lot. If you are driving up – meet at 9:30 at Mt Hood Meadows Sajhale Lodge. Text 541-460-2255 if you have any questions.

Summer Acceleration at the Warm Springs K8 Academy is over and this is the last week of the Free Summer Meals for Kids program. In Warm Springs at the K8, breakfast is from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are also available at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. All youth 18 and under are welcome.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is open all day every day this week. They are in their new location in the modular classrooms off the back parking lot.

Columbia River Fall Season for Zone 6 – Commercial Gillnet Fishery opens today for 3 nights and will be open again next Monday, August 28th for 3 nights. Set and Drift Gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction may be used. You can call the fish hotline for details 541-553-2000.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is Punt, Pass & Kick practice for youth ages 9 to 12 this morning at 9 behind the Community Center.

The Vital Statistics has new temporary hours for Tribal ID’s. Members needing an ID can go in between 8am and 3pm. The cost is $10 for a Tribal ID.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs are taking place this week. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday, August 22nd at Simnasho Longhouse; and Wednesday, August 23rd at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQs are coming up Wednesday, August 23rd for 9th graders and Thursday, August 24th for all MHS students – 5 to 7:00 both days. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about clubs and activities and to get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 25th from 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Tables are limited – call 541-553-3243 to reserve one.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Tickets for that are $25. You need to RSVP with payment by August 27th. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1968 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to Madras dot 1968 at G Mail dot com madras.1968@gmail.com.