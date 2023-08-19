KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 20, 2023

The annual trip for the Warm Springs Community to enjoy a huckleberry picking day at Mt Hood Meadows is tomorrow. Text 541-460-2255 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org to get on the list.

A Fall Season Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery has been announced. It will open at 6am tomorrow for 3 nights and 6am Monday, August 28th for 3 nights. Set and Drift Gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction may be used.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs are taking place this week. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday at Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting 5-Day Film workshop intensive with actress Cara Jade Myers from Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The filmmaking workshop is for Warm Springs youth ages 14-18 and will be on August 25-29th in Warm Springs. Learn the basic fundamentals of acting and filmmaking for the screen and more. Space is limited and applications are required. APPLY HERE.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before August 25th. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.

KWSO is doing a raffle this month for a beaded barrette and earring set that was made by Marge Kalama. You can purchase a raffle ticket at KWSO or stop by our booth at the Thursday Market. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is at the Warm Springs k8 Academy on Thursday August 31st from 4-6pm. Hot Dogs and Hamburgers will be served, teachers will introduce themselves, the Family Resource Fair will have booths around the track offering information and back to school swag!

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now offering Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and scheduling appointments to use the technology. It’s available for adults and youth at the Painted Pony and the Community Action Team office. Contact Emily Courtney or Sara Dowty to schedule a learning time.

A reservation-wide burn ban has been issued until further notice. The Warm Springs Reservation is in “Extreme” fire danger conditions. All outside agricultural and residential burning, and outdoor campfires are prohibited. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt, but Fire Management urges prevention considerations before burning. For further information contact the Warm Springs Fire Management Prevention Team 541-553-1146.