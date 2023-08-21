KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 22, 2023

There is senior lunch today from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is ground beef & onions with mashed potatoes and roasted carrots.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs are today and tomorrow People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm today at Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency District info fair tomorrow has been moved to the Community Center from 4-7. Light meals will be provided.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQs are tomorrow for 9th graders and Thursday for all MHS students – 5 to 7:00 both days. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about clubs and activities and to get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is this Friday from 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Tables are limited – call 541-553-3243 to reserve one.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center has enrollment packets available for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Parents/guardians can stop by to pick up packets. They need to be submitted on or before this Friday. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a 5-Day Film workshop intensive with actress Cara Jade Myers. The filmmaking workshop is for Warm Springs youth ages 14-18 and will be on August 25-29th in Warm Springs. Learn the basic fundamentals of acting and filmmaking for the screen and more. Space is limited and applications are required. Find the link to apply on today’s calendar our website.

A Celebration of Life for Rachelle Smith will be held this Saturday at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion. There will be a BBQ meal and open floor to share memories and stories. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips will be provided. Potluck sides and desserts are welcome.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday, September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday, September 9th they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $25 and an RSVP with payment is due by August 27th. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

The Community Action Team and Juvenile Crime Prevention will be hosting the 1st Annual Buffalo Nightwalkers 3 on 3 Tournament Wednesday, August 30th at the campus basketball court. Check in will begin at 6pm. They will use LED Basketballs, LED lights for the rims and glow rings for players to wear to see each other. T-shirts & raffle prizes will be available. Vendors are welcome to set up. For more info or to volunteer email reina@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Library’s Summer Reading Contest is for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market. Those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.