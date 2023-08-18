KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 19, 2023

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch this afternoon from 3:00 until sunset. They have food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is going on this weekend in Tygh Valley. The rodeo tonight is at 7:30. Kids 5 and under are free. Check out the Wasco County Fair Facebook page for a full list of activities.

The annual trip for the Warm Springs Community to enjoy a huckleberry picking day at Mt Hood Meadows is this coming Monday August 21st. You can sign up for the trip by contacting KWSO at 541-553-1968, text 541-460-2255 or else email sue.matters@wstribes.org. We will need to know if you want to ride the bus or drive yourself up. You do need to be signed up to participate – so reach out to KWSO today to get on the list.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Enterprise Update & Information Fairs are taking place this week. People can stop by to visit with enterprise staff, ask questions or share concerns. The info fairs will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday at Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday at the Agency Longhouse. Light meals will be provided.

Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQs are coming up Wednesday, August 23rd for 9th graders and Thursday, August 24th for all MHS students – 5 to 7:00 both days. It’s an opportunity for students to learn about clubs and activities and to get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts.

Warm Springs I H S is doing school sports physicals on Friday August 25th. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting 5-Day Film workshop intensive with actress Cara Jade Myers from Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The filmmaking workshop is for Warm Springs youth ages 14-18 and will be on August 25-29th in Warm Springs. Learn the basic fundamentals of acting and filmmaking for the screen and more. Space is limited and applications are required. LINK TO APPLY

A Celebration of Life for Rachelle Smith will be held next Saturday, August 26 at 1pm at the Community Center Pavilion. There will be a BBQ meal and open floor to share memories and stories. Hamburgers, hotdogs and chips will be provided. Potluck sides and desserts are welcome.

The Community Action Team and Juvenile Crime Prevention will be hosting the 1st Annual Buffalo Nightwalkers 3 on 3 Tournament Wednesday, August 30th at the campus basketball court. Check in will begin at 6pm. They will use LED Basketballs, LED lights for the rims and glow rings for players to wear to see each other. T-shirts & raffle prizes will be available. Vendors are welcome to set up. For more info or to volunteer email reina@wscat.org. Find a link to register on today’s Calendar on the KWSO website.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. An advance registration discount is available before September 8th using coupon code: EarlyBird. Registration closes September 15th at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.