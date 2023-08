The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius.

On Saturday they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Tickets for that are $25.

You need to RSVP with payment by August 27th.

Others from the classes of 1967 and 1968 are invited to join.

For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

You can get all the detail in this Reunion Flyer