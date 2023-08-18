Back to School is Coming!

With summer winding down and folks starting to think about back to school shopping and the time between now and the start of school in September, we have some dates of interest for family calendars:

, Aug., 23, 5-7pm – Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for 9 th grade students

grade students Aug., 24, 5-7pm – Madras High School’s Buffs Are Back BBQ for all MHS students

The Buffs are Back events are an opportunity for students to learn about clubs and activities and to get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts

Aug., 25, 9am-3pm – Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale at the Community Center.

Aug. 25 – deadline to turn in Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center enrollment packets for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children.

Aug 30, 5:30pm – The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will hold an information session at the Warm Springs Community Center Social Hall, for incoming 9th grade high school students, other students and parents/guardians.

Aug. 31, 4-6pm – Warm Springs Back to School BBQ and Family Information Fair at the Warm Springs k-8 Academy.

Sep. 5 First Day of School for 1 st -8 th grade at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Kindergarten Family Conferences at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. First Day of School for 6 th grade at Jefferson County Middle School First Day of School for 9 th grade at Madras High School



Sep. 6 – First Day of School for half the Kindergarteners at the Warm Springs K-8 First Day of School for 7 th & 8th grade at Jefferson County Middle School First Day of School for 10 th – 12 th grade at Madras High School



Sep.7 – First Day of School for half the Kindergarteners at the Warm Springs K-8