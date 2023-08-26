KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 27, 2023

The Warm Springs I H S Clinic’s main phone number is 541-553-1196. To schedule with medical there is an appointment line 541-553-2610. To reach the Dental Department directly call 541-553-2462. A Pharmacy Refill line is available at 541-553-5475. And, for the Optometry number is 541-553-2483.

A Columbia River Fall Season Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am tomorrow for 3 nights. Set and Drift Gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction may be used.

The Madras High School Class of 1968 will have its 55th reunion on Friday, September 8th from 5-10pm at the Desert Inn Bar & Grill in Metolius. On Saturday, September 9th they will meet up at the Elks Lodge. Tickets are $25 and an RSVP with payment is due today. Others from the classes of 1967 and 1969 are invited to join. For questions, send an email to madras.1968@gmail.com.

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

Warm Springs Commissary is in search of Warm Springs Tribal Member artists to create a large mural that will go on the side of the Commissary Building. The WSCAT/Commissary Project is working in partnership with Visit Central Oregon on the ‘Greetings from….” Mural trail. Please submit your contact information and interest to Starla Green by tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Action Team, at Starla@wscat.org or 541-553-3148. There will be a meeting for interested artists on Tuesday, Aug 29 at 12 noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team Office.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held Saturday, September 23rd with events starting at 9am at the fairground. It’s open to youth ages 5 to 14 and experience is not required. Registration is open online now. An advance registration discount is available before September 8th using coupon code: EarlyBird. Registration closes September 15th at 4:00 PM. For complete details and registration information go to Cowdeo.com. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

The Community Action Team and Juvenile Crime Prevention will be hosting the 1st Annual Buffalo Nightwalkers 3 on 3 Tournament Wednesday, August 30th at the campus basketball court. Check in will begin at 6pm. They will use LED Basketballs, LED lights for the rims and glow rings for players to wear to see each other. T-shirts & raffle prizes will be available. Vendors are welcome to set up. For more info or to volunteer email reina@wscat.org.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will have a welcome event at the Warm Springs Community Center social hall on Wednesday, August 30th. They welcome all incoming freshman and any interested students and their families to come learn more about what NASU has to offer. Dinner will be provided at 5:30 and the info session will follow.

OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs is doing a free class on how to safely can canning homemade soups. Each participant will take home a jar of soup. It’s on Wednesday, August 30th from noon to 3 in the OSU Kitchen at the Education Building. If you want to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238.