Sun., Aug. 27, 2023 – Smoke & Hazy Conditions

An air quality advisory is in effect for Central and Southern Oregon and the Mt Hood Areas until Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, due to smoke from fires in Oregon and Northern California.

The Camp Creek Fire is estimated at 1226 acres, the result of a lightning strike Thursday in the Mt Hood National Forest 10 miles East of Sandy near Brightwood – near the Bull Run Watershed. While the fire did grow over the weekend, the abundant forest duff material and dense forest provided a lot of fuel and put up a large smoke column relative to the size of the fire. There is a dedicated Facebook page for the Camp Creek Fire, in addition to info on the Inciweb.nwcg.gov webpage.

The thunderstorms that moved across Central Oregon on Thursday night, last week, produced numerous lightning strikes across the Willamette National Forest, primarily on the Middle Fork and McKenzie River Ranger Districts, Lightning strikes were also confirmed in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

Meanwhile Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act Friday evening to allow mobilization of five structure-protection task forces, including one from Central Oregon, for the Tyee Ridge Complex of 19 fires in Douglas County that grew to over 1,500 acres and prompted evacuations.

Aggressive initial attack also was happening Saturday on nearly a dozen fires reported on the Umpqua National Forest.

Other Ongoing Fires burning in the state include the Lookout Fire that’s 4 miles northeast of McKenzie Bridge – at more than 21 thousand acres – it is 16% contained. The Bedrock Fire 10 miles NE of Lowell is more than 31 thousand acres and 57% contained.

The Smith River Complex at the Oregon border with Northern California Has grown to more than 68 thousand acres and is 0% contained. Gusty winds this weekend with extremely dry conditions expanded the fire.

On the Warm Springs Reservation there is currently a burn ban in effect until further notice. The Warm Springs Reservation is in “Extreme” fire danger conditions. All outside agricultural and residential burning, and outdoor camp fires are prohibited. Ceremonial and traditional fires are exempt, but Fire Management urges prevention considerations before burning. For further information contact the Warm Springs Fire Management Prevention Team 541-553-1146.