KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 24, 2023

There is Punt, Pass & Kick practice for youth ages 9 to 12 this morning at 9 behind the Community Center.

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. There will be activities and information too. See you there!

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Website where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

Madras High School students are invited to this evening’s Buffs Are Back BBQ from 5-7:00 at the high school. Learn about clubs and activities and get schedules, lockers, parking passes and Chromebooks before school starts next week.

There is a WAR for Wellbriety meeting this evening at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Papalaxsimisha’s Camelback Club meets at 6pm. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds entrance to join in a hike on the Camelback Trail. Participants can choose walk part or all of the trail and enter into raffle for prizes.

Pacific Power has notified customers about an upcoming planned outage tomorrow morning at 8am. The outage is expected to last 30 minutes. PP&L is upgrading equipment and needs to completed de-energize lines to change over. They recommend, as a precaution, you should unplug any sensitive electronic equipment during the interruption.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is tomorrow from 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Tables can be reserved by calling 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center enrollment packets are due tomorrow for new and returning Day Care and Head Start children. Packets are still available at the front desk. For more information speak with Ina Chief or Laurissa Bellanger at ECE.

Warm Springs I H S school sports physicals are being done tomorrow. For fall sports athletes you should call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment with your student.

The Center Foundation will provide baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Monday, August 28th at The Center in Bend. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good opportunity for students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. To schedule an appointment call 541-322-2352.

OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs is doing a free class on how to safely can canning homemade soups. Each participant will take home a jar of soup. It’s on Wednesday, August 30th from noon to 3 in the OSU Kitchen at the Education Building. If you want to attend, RSVP by calling 541-553-3238.

Mt Hood Ski Bowl is offering free lift rides for Warm Springs Tribal Member interested in checking out the Huckleberries at Ski Bowl. All you need to do is present your Tribal ID at the ticket office at guest services and you can get a wristband.