The Warm Springs Air Quality Report this morning (Thu. Aug. 24, 2023) show satisfactory conditions that pose little or no risk.

This following several days of heavy smoke in our region – mostly from fires burning in the Willamette National Forest.

Pollen Levels are low to medium.

The UV Index is very high so remember to limit your sun exposure especially in the mid-day hours.

To check air quality anytime you can visit https://map.purpleair.com/1/mAQI/a10/p604800/cC0#11/44.7798/-121.2803