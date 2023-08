The 30th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit, is scheduled to run from November 1, 2023 through January 13, 2024 at The Museum At Warm Springs.

The exhibit will feature contemporary, traditional, and video art (including short film and music videos).

Applications for both youth and adults are now available and include guidelines.

You can learn more by contacting Angela Smith at The Museum at (541)553-3331.