CTWS Offices Internet Issues

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continued to have no internet connectivity this morning (Tue., Aug. 22, 2023) as solutions to the problem continued to be elusive.

Shortly after lunch – a connection was restored.

The internet connection was lost last Friday Morning around 8am.

Identifying what the issue was continues.

The Tribes’ Office of Information Systems has worked with Warm Springs Telecom to identify why the connection to the Tribal Administration Building was lost.

This story was updated at 2pm 8/22/23