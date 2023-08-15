WSCAT Youth Acting Workshop

The Warm Springs Community Action Team presents is doing another Film workshop intensive with actress Cara Jade Myers. Warm Springs Tribal Member Filmakers LaRonn Katchia and Brutis Baez are also helping to put on the event.

The 5-day filmmaking workshop intensive is for Warm Springs youth ages 14-18.

The workshop will be held August 25th thru the 29th, in Warm Springs.

Youth will learn the basic fundamentals of acting and filmmaking. A short film will be created as part of the learning process.

Space is limited so youth who are interested should get their application form in as soon as possible.

REGISTER HERE