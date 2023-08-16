KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 17, 2023

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed today and tomorrow.

In Warm Springs there is a cooling center open this week at the Old School gym 11am until 8pm. Anyone needing a cool space to get some relieve from the extreme heat is welcome to stop in.

Jefferson County Public Health Department has a cooling center open this week for anyone who needs a cool place to go for a couple of hours. They are located by St Charles Madras.

Cascade East Transit buses are free to ride. If you need a ride to escape the heat and smoke, they welcome people to hop on board the bus.

There is Punt, Pass & Kick practice for youth ages 9 to 12 this morning at 9 behind the Community Center.

KWSO’s Thursday Market is today from 10:30 until 2 on campus. This family friendly market allows vendors to set up and features distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance. There will be activities and information too. See you there!

KWSO is doing a raffle this month for a beaded barrette and earring set that was made by Marge Kalama. You can purchase a raffle ticket at KWSO or stop by our booth at the Thursday Market. Tickets are $2 each or 3 for $5.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is today through Sunday in Tygh Valley. Today is Family Free Day with free admission, kids’ games and prizes. The rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30. There’s a Cornhole Throwdown Tournament on Saturday morning. Multi-day and bundle pack admission tickets are available now online. Kids 5 and under are free. Check out the Wasco County Fair Facebook page for a full list of activities.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

Tomorrow is the deadline to submit applications for the Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley committee’s Summer Awards. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

Camp Naimuma will be held Tuesday, August 22nd thru Thursday, August 24th. It will be a day camp held on the grass area across from the Education Building. The camp will run from 8am until 5pm all three days. Applications can be picked up and turned in at the Culture & Heritage/Education Building. It’s free for all youth ages 8 to 14. Tomorrow is the deadline to register. For more information call 541-553-3290.

The Center Foundation will provide baseline concussion testing for Central Oregon students ages 12-18. The next baseline testing date is Monday, August 28th at The Center in Bend. 9:00 am testing slots are currently open, with more opening as needed. This is a good opportunity for students to have a baseline test in preparation for fall and winter sports. To schedule an appointment call 541-322-2352.

Registration is open for two hands-on workshops in Redmond at the Events tab on the OSU Extension/Deschutes County web page. There is a “Fermenting Kosher Dills and Sauerkraut” Workshop on Wednesday, August 30th and a “Pressure Canning Smoked Fish, Meat, Poultry and Veggies” Workshop Wednesday, September 6th. Class size is limited and people should register early.