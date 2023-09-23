KWSO Calendar for Sun., Sep. 24, 2023

An all-denominations healing ceremony is today at the Agency Longhouse. Services begin at 9am and all are welcome. For more information, contact Deanie at 541-460-3015.

Gold Star Mother’s Day is today and in Madras Gold Star Mothers, Families and Blue Star Families will be honored with a Dedication Ceremony, at the Jefferson County Community Center Veterans Memorial Garden starting at 1pm.

COCC is offering two local GED classes this fall term. Starting Monday in Madras will be a an evening class from 5:30-8:30 and in Warm Springs Tuesday morning at the Education Building from 9-noon. Find the registration link on today’s community calendar at KWSO.org or contact Stef Brewer for more information 541-316-5813. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/

The Museum at Warm Springs is calling for art submissions for the 30th annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit. The upcoming exhibit will showcase adult and youth Tribal Member artists November 1st through January 13th. The deadline for submissions will be Friday, September 29th at 5pm. Applications that need to accompany artwork can be picked up at the Museum. For more information contact Curator/Exhibits Coordinator Angela Smith 541-553-331, extension 412.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed for staff training September 26-28th this coming week.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

Mt. Hood Ski Bowl’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day CTWS Celebration is Sunday, October 1st. It’s the final day of summer operation at Mt. Hood Adventure Park at Skibowl. Warm Springs Tribal Members can present their Tribal ID for a complimentary Action Pass 11am-6pm.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has the following board vacancies: 1 non-member position on the Telco Board of Directors; 1 Tribal Member position on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors; a non-member for the Warm Springs Credit Board of Directors; 3 positions on the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and 2 positions the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.