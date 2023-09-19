KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 20, 2023

Funeral services for Anthony Leo Hellon are this morning. The dressing from 6-6:30am, and then 1 seven. The burial will follow at Red Lake Cemetery.

Tribal Council for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is in session today to hear more budget presentations with high Lookee Lodge, Warm Springs Credit Enterprise, Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza, Museum at Warm Springs, TERO and the TERO Commission.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Today’s senior lunch is Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball squads compete at Elton Gregory Middle School in Redmond today. Games start at 3:15.

The 54th Annual Jefferson County Cowdeo will be held this Saturday with events starting at 9am at the fairground. Entry to the Cowdeo for spectators will be $5 at the door. Children under 5 are free.

An all-denominations healing ceremony will be held this Sunday, September 24th at the Agency Longhouse. Services begin at 9am and all are welcome. For more information, contact Deanie at 541-460-3015.

Indian Head Casino is offering a 3-week blackjack course for anyone interested in becoming a certified blackjack dealer. It will begin September 25th. LINK TO REGISTER For more information call 541-460-7714.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the workday or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and as for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

For anyone who needs to test for Covid-19, BinaxNOW tests are available during the workday at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school and also at Community Health in the Health and Wellness Center. After hours you can get a test at Fire and Safety.