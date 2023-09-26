KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 27, 2023

The Senior Center is closed this week for training. There will be no senior meals or exercise classes.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will be hearing budget call backs.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. To protect from seasonal Flu – Get vaccinated. Remember – it takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. So the sooner you get vaccinated – the better. Help your family and community stay healthy this flu season – an get vaccinated.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics today and again Wednesday October 26th from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352. Email wills@lasoregon.org or laurenguicheteau@lasoregon.org.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed for staff training today and tomorrow.

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Volleyball teams host Elton Gregory at 3:30 today.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: Volleyball has home matches – JV & JV-2 play at 4:30 and varsity at 6. Boys soccer will host Molalla with JV at 3:00 and varsity at 5. Girls soccer teams travel to Molalla.

There’s a tri-tip and chicken barbecue this Friday outside of the MHS football stadium. It’s a fundraiser for the 2024 Madras High School graduation party. Food will be on sale from 5-7:00 before the homecoming football game.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. You get step-by-step instruction on how to use the Narcan nasal spray when a person experiences an overdose. You also will learn about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.

Papalaxsimisha hosts a Talking Circle for moms – a gathering to discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems and resources, childcare, and health. The next Mom’s Talking Circle is on October 4th at noon at the Family Resource Center.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and the Community Action Team are hosting the Pathways Home Native Homeownership Course in October. The classes will be Tuesdays and Thursdays October 3rd thru the 17th from 5:30-7:30pm. They are available in person at the Community Action Team office or virtually via Zoom. To sign up, email mallory@wscat.org. The course is open to all and is a requirement for anyone in the IDA Program for Home Ownership.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest is coming up Tuesday, October 10th from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

The Great Pumpkin Party will take place on October 18 at the Community Center social hall. Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.