Nationwide EAS & WEA Test Today

FEMA in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts this morning (10/4/23) at 11:20am (PT). The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.

The Emergency Alert System test is scheduled to last approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers. KWSO is part of the Emergency Alert System and does routine testing of our equipment to ensure it is ready in the event of an emergency. We will be taking part in today’s test.

For cell phone users, a message will appear that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration.