KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 4, 2023

The Tribal Council will be in session today. Agenda items include Southern Oregon University; Timber Committee; and Culture & Heritage Committee this morning. The Land Use Planning and Education Committees are scheduled for this afternoon.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Today’s senior lunch is venison stew with corn bread & green salad. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

The Good News Club starts today and will take place at the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It will be held every Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 for grades 4-8, and from 1:30-2:30 for Kindergarten thru 3rd grade students. Warm Springs K-8 students who want to participate need a registration form turned in to the school. For more information call Gladys Grant 541-325-2650.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. To protect from seasonal Flu – Get vaccinated. Remember – it takes a couple weeks for your body to develop antibodies to protect you from a flu virus once you get vaccinated. So the sooner you get vaccinated – the better. Help your family and community stay healthy this flu season – an get vaccinated.

Madras White Buff Volleyball has home games today versus Gladstone. It’s JV at 4:30 and Varsity at 6.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registration for 3rd, 4th & 5th grade flag football this week at the Community Center. Practice will begin next week and be every Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday from 4-5pm. Games will be held on Thursdays at 5.

OSU Extension in Warm Springs is inviting folks on its fall fruit loop tour tomorrow 8am to 5pm. They will visit several orchards along the Hood River fruit loop. Plan to bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available – be sure and let them know if you will be riding or driving your own vehicle. There will be a pie filling preservation class on Wednesday October 11th. To sign up call 541-553-3238 or message them on the Warm Springs OSU Extension Facebook Page. Be sure to leave your name and phone number.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is presenting a Dip Net Making Class this Thursday & Friday from 4-7pm at the old elementary school basketball court. It’s open to people age 13 and over and space is limited. Participants will learn to make, take care of and protocol of scaffolds from experienced fishermen. For more information or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

OSU Extension Service is inviting the community to celebrate the naming of the Warm Springs Extension Service Garden in honor of Arlene & Mickey Boileau on Monday, October 9th from 1:30-2pm. There will be a brief program in the garden, and then refreshments in the office.

The 2nd annual Prevention Fest is coming up Tuesday, October 10th from 3-6pm on the lawn area outside of the old elementary school. They will have pumpkins to give out, hot dogs, smores, caramel apples, cider and hot chocolate. There will be a photographer available for family pictures and pony/horse rides.

2024 budget meetings have been scheduled for all three districts. There will be a meeting at the Seekseequa Fire Hall on Tuesday, October 17th; the Simnasho Longhouse on Wednesday, October 18th; and Agency Longhouse Thursday, October 19th. Dinners are 6pm and meetings at 7.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has vacancies on the following boards: Telco Board of Directors; Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors; Warm Springs Credit Board of Directors; Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners; and the Water Board. To apply, a letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than 5pm on Friday, October 20th. They may be dropped off in person at the Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or by mail to: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR, 97761. Applicants will also need to complete a criminal and credit background check.