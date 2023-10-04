KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 5, 2023

The Warm Springs Senior Center has a senior fitness class today from 10:45-11:45, with lunch provided after.

VeggieRx Program participants are reminded to pick up your produce at the Family Resource Center this afternoon. If you have any questions about VeggieRx you can visit the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance website where you can also sign up for their free Food Access newsletter.

It’s Flu Season and with that – remember to protect yourself from getting the flu by practicing good handwashing, covering your cough and staying home if you feel sick. And the main thing you can do to protect yourself and everyone around you is to get vaccinated. The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed.

Snack Attack is this afternoon from 3-4:00 at the Community Center. Youth can stop by for a free snack and games.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule – Volleyball travel to Sisters, games start at 4; and Cross Country has a meet at Redmond High School that begins at 4.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: Girls Soccer is hosting Bend. Both JV & Varsity games start at 4:00.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is presenting a Dip Net Making Class today and tomorrow from 4-7:00 at the old elementary school basketball court. It’s open to people age 13 and over and space is limited. Participants will learn to make, take care of and protocol of scaffolds from experienced fishermen. For more information or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registration for 3rd, 4th & 5th grade flag football this week at the Community Center. Practice will begin next week.

The Pathways Home Native Homeownership class covering module 3 is this evening from 5:30-7:30. If you have any questions, contact the Community Action Team office.

WAR for Wellbriety meetings are held Thursday evenings at 6 at High Lookee Lodge.

The Jefferson County Library will show A Man Called Otto, rated PG-13, for its Friday Film Night tomorrow at 7. Admission is free.

The Confederated Tribes, Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend, and OSU Extension will host a two-day Indigenous People’s event Friday evening, and most of the day Saturday at the OSU-Cascades Bend campus. The Lincoln’s Powwow Committee will present a Native fashion show Friday evening. A salmon bake will be at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Warm Springs K-8 will hold its October awards assemblies tomorrow in the gym. The 3rd-5th grade assembly is at 8:15, kinder-2nd grade starts at 9 and the 6th-8th grade assembly is at 10.

The Jefferson County School District 509J Board of Directors will be meeting on Monday, October 9th at 445 SE Buff St, Madras, OR 97741. The meeting will start at 7:00 pm.

Everyone is invited to participate in an Indigenous Peoples Day fun walk and run on Monday, October 9th. It will start at 6pm at the Prevention basketball court. A meal will be provided at the finish, and the first 200 participants will get shirts & water bottles.

Central Oregon Community College is offering virtual information sessions for potential nursing students from 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 10 and Oct. 25, to include a program overview, structure, length and cost. The sessions are designed for students interested in COCC’s associate degree in nursing. To receive the Zoom link, please email selectiveadmissions@cocc.edu and include full name and phone number. Prospective nursing students are strongly encouraged to attend.

The OMSI Planetarium is coming to the Warm Springs Community Center gym on Wednesday, October 11th. Sessions begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 and there is a limit of 25 individuals per session. Call 541-553-3243 to reserve a spot.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. The next class is scheduled for October 19 & 20. Sign up by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.