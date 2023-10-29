KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 30, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

On the Tribal Council agenda today is OSU Extension Service at 10am.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Diabetes Prevention’s Monster Walk is today from noon to 1 at the Health & Wellness Center walking path. They have a limited amount of sweatshirts available for those who sign in at the walk and do a lap, and raffle tickets for walker who do more than one lap. Health snacks will be provided for all.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session this evening at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: JV Football plays at Crook County at 5:30.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District will accept applications until 5:30pm tomorrow to fill one position on its budget committee. Eligible applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the recreation district’s boundaries. Download an application on the MAC website. For more information contact Courtney Snead at 541-475-4253.

WARM SPRINGS HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS