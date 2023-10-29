KWSO Calendar for Mon., Oct. 30, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.
On the Tribal Council agenda today is OSU Extension Service at 10am.
There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.
Diabetes Prevention’s Monster Walk is today from noon to 1 at the Health & Wellness Center walking path. They have a limited amount of sweatshirts available for those who sign in at the walk and do a lap, and raffle tickets for walker who do more than one lap. Health snacks will be provided for all.
There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.
Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session this evening at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.
On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: JV Football plays at Crook County at 5:30.
The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District will accept applications until 5:30pm tomorrow to fill one position on its budget committee. Eligible applicants must be registered to vote in Jefferson County and reside within the recreation district’s boundaries. Download an application on the MAC website. For more information contact Courtney Snead at 541-475-4253.
WARM SPRINGS HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS
- The ECE Pumpkin Parade is tomorrow morning at 10. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and inviting departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join.
- The Warm Springs K-8 will have a Haunted House tomorrow in the community room. Students will be able to go through during the day. The community is welcome from 11am to noon.
- The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest tomorrow. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.
- Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival will be open from 4-6:00 tomorrow at the ball fields behind the community center. Booth set-up is 3-3:45. Fun and games begin at 4. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.
- High Lookee Lodge residents will be passing out candy on Halloween starting at 5:00. All trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by. Donations of candy are greatly appreciated if anyone would like to help out.
- Simnasho trick-or-treating on Halloween will start at 5:45. Gather at the fire hall parking lot and go through the Senior Loop and finish at the longhouse parking lot. There will not be any activities afterwards this year.
- The Asylum House (aka Fire Management’s Haunted House) will be open on Halloween Night. It will be at the Forestry Warehouse in the Industrial Park from 6:30-10:30pm. Entry is free.