KWSO Calendar for Sun., Oct. 29, 2023

Jefferson County is offering emergency preparedness trainings and kits for individuals and families tomorrow from 1-2:30. It will be held at Jefferson County Public Health, located at 500 NE A Street in Madras. Register online. Those who attend get a custom Stay & Go Kit.

Diabetes Prevention’s Monster Walk is tomorrow from noon to 1 at the Health & Wellness Center walking path. They have a limited amount of sweatshirts available for those who sign in at the walk and do a lap, and raffle tickets for walker who do more than one lap. Health snacks will be provided for all.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session tomorrow at the Warm Springs Community Center gymnasium. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. There will be a clown dance contest. All drum groups, dancers and families are welcome to this alcohol and drug free event.

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is on Halloween morning at 10. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and inviting departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join. Call or stop by for more information.

The Warm Springs K-8 will have a Haunted House on Halloween day in the community room. Students will be able to go through during the day. The community is welcome from 11am to noon.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest on Halloween. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.

The Asylum House (aka Fire Management’s Haunted House) will be open on Halloween Night. It will be at the Forestry Warehouse in the Industrial Park from 6:30-10:30pm. Entry is free.

A meeting to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship has been scheduled for Thursday, November 2nd at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be provided at 6pm and the meeting will follow at 7.