KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 24, 2023

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center walk-in vaccine clinic hours are Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 10am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. The new COVID vaccine and the seasonal flu vaccine are available for all over 6 months old.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

On today’s Warm Springs K-8 sports schedule – Volleyball travels to Prineville for games vs. Crook County at 4:15. K-8 Football takes on JCMS in a game being played at Madras High School at 5:00.

On the schedule today for Madras High School athletics: Girls Varsity Soccer is hosting Crook County at 5:00. Boys Soccer teams travel to Prineville for games versus Crook County.

The Simnasho District meeting on the proposed budget for 2024 is this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is tomorrow and has been moved to the Agency Longhouse.

NAPOLS, Legal Aid Services of Oregon & the Warm Springs Community Action Team are offering Wills and Legal intake Clinics tomorrow from 9am until 3pm, at the Community Action Team Office on Campus. Make an appointment by calling 971-703-7110 or 541-668-8352.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is going to be closed this Thursday and Friday.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is hosting its annual walk for domestic violence awareness month on Thursday at noon, starting and ending at the VOCS office on campus.

There’s an Impact Aid meeting being held at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy on Thursday. 509J staff will be in the cafeteria to share data from last year and to hear feedback on improving systems and programs for students. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:00 with the meeting to follow.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest on Halloween. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

At the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park, the USDA Food Distribution Program is open weekdays 9am to 4pm, and closed from noon to 1 for lunch. Fences for Fido does its distributions every Tuesday from 1-3pm and Friday mornings 10 til noon. And, the Reservation Impact Food Bank is open Tuesdays and Fridays 9am to noon.

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is on Halloween morning. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and inviting departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join. Call or stop by ECE for more information.