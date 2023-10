Quail Trail in Greeley Heights will remain closed for about another month.

According to Warm Springs Construction, the sidewalks will take another 3 weeks.

The last sidewalk pour was vandalized last week (week of 10/16/23) with graffiti in the fresh concrete.

Guardrail work needs to be completed and they will be setting up 22 new light poles.

Folks going to or coming from Greeley Heights will need to continue to use Chukar Road with Quail Trail remaining closed.