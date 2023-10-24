CTWS Budget Meetings

Around 60 people were in attendance for the Agency District meeting last night (10/23/23) to learn about the 2024 draft budget for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Secretary Treasurer – CEO Bobby Brunoe highlighted two areas that he stated would be a positive step toward self-sufficiency for the tribal organization:

employee retention and

a revenue reserve.

Adjustments to compensation for employees are included in the proposed budget, in the form of salary increases, training, and successor programs.

Also included is 3.4 million dollars to be set aside as a “rainy day fund.”

Managers and directors were present to report on their respective budget and answer questions.

The Simnasho District budget meeting is tonight (10/24/23) at the Simnsaho Longhouse.

The Seekseequa Budget meeting will be Wednesday evening (10/25/23) and that location has changed to the Agency Longhouse.

A general council meeting will be scheduled in November.

CTWS 2024 Budget Mailing to Tribal Membership