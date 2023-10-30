KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 31, 2023

WARM SPRINGS HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is this morning at 10. ECE parents are welcome to join.

The Warm Springs K-8 has a Haunted House in the community room. Students will be able to go through during the day. The community is welcome from 11am to noon.

The Community Wellness Center will have its annual Zombie Walk and Tribal Employee Costume Contest. All community members are welcome to join in on the walk at noon around the walking path for a t-shirt. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. The employee costume contest and luncheon will be in the social hall.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat and Halloween Carnival will be open from 4-6:00 at the ball fields behind the community center. Booth set-up is 3-3:45. Fun and games begin at 4. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.

High Lookee Lodge residents will be passing out candy on Halloween starting at 5:00. All trick-or-treaters are welcome to stop by. Donations of candy are greatly appreciated if anyone would like to help out.

Public Utilities (Rehab) will be passing out candy

Simnasho trick-or-treating on Halloween will start at 5:45. Gather at the fire hall parking lot and go through the Senior Loop and finish at the longhouse parking lot. There will not be any activities afterwards this year.

The Asylum House (aka Fire Management’s Haunted House) will be open tonight. It will be at the Forestry Warehouse in the Industrial Park from 6:30-10:30pm. Entry is free.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is beans & sausage.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle tomorrow during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow from 3:15-5:45 in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.