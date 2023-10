The annual Spooky Indian Night Out and Drummers Jam was hosted by Warm Springs Recreation last night at the Community Center. The gym was busy with family and friends enjoying some time together and although it was cold outside – things heated up in the Gym with drums jamming and kids dancing in both their dance regalia and some in their Halloween costumes.

There was a potluck meal, raffle items and KWSO’s Marge Kalama talked with some of the folks who participated in the event

.