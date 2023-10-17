KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 18, 2023

Open enrollment for employees of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs who are eligible for benefits are today through Friday at the community center social hall. Sessions will be from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm each day. Handouts and applications will be distributed at the sessions. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org . Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are held every Wednesday from 11am to noon at the Behavioral Health Center.

Today’s senior lunch is baked salmon. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Papalaxsimisha will have a Mom’s Talking Circle today during the noon hour at the Family Resource Center. They discuss topics such as pregnancy, birth and post-partum care, support systems, childcare and available resources for moms, babies and families. Snacks are provided.

Yoga Strong class takes place Wednesdays from 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center is doing open flu clinics. You can get your flu shot Monday and Tuesday plus Thursday and Friday 8am – 12pm OR Monday through Friday 1-3pm. Appointments are not needed. Pregnant Women, Young Children, Elders and anyone with health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease are especially vulnerable from seasonal flu. Protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated.

Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball travels to Redmond to play Obsidian Middle School. Matches begin at 3:15. WSK8 Cross Country runners will be at a meet at Sisters Middle School at 4:00.

Papalaxsimisha and Warm Springs Recreation are doing the 3rd annual pumpkin giveaway today in the Community Center parking lot from 4:30-6. Grab a pumpkin and head to the Great Pumpkin Party in the social hall. The Great Pumpkin Party Carving is from 5-7:00 and judging is at 7:15. Bring your own carving tools, pumpkin and the whole family. There will be food for sale – Indian burgers, fry bread, mummy dogs and homemade chili.

The Simnasho District meeting regarding the 2024 Tribal Budget is this evening at the Simnasho Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, the meeting is at 7. The Agency District meeting is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse.

Family movie nights are coming up to show “Gather,” a film about food sovereignty. It will be shown this Thursday in the Warm Springs Youth Center gym at 6:30 and on Friday at 6:30 in Simnasho Longhouse.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting an Agency District community meeting on Thursday beginning at 1:30pm at the Agency Longhouse. This meeting is an opportunity for each enterprise to present activity and financial updates to the membership.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board invites participants to the 2023 Northwest Tribal Food Sovereignty Gathering. The gathering is being hosted by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. It will take place from October 25-27th in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. For registration information, visit their Facebook page or email Shoshoni Walker at, swalker@npaihb.org.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Trunk or Treat will be open from 4-6:00 on Halloween at the ball fields behind the community center. If you’re planning to set up, here are some details: set-up starts at 3pm, they will award 1st, 2nd & 3rd place prizes in two category themes – Best Casper the Friendly Ghost/Wendy the Good Witch or Best Classic Halloween. Recreation’s Halloween Carnival will be outdoors, at the Pi-Ume-Fields also. Booth set-up is 3-3:45. Fun and games begin at 4. Everyone is welcome to set up a booth and join in the Halloween fun.

The ECE Pumpkin Parade is on Halloween morning. They are accepting all peanut-free candy donations and invited departments to set up tables to hand out candy. ECE parents are welcome to join. Contact ECE for more information.