Shake Out Earthquake Drill Thu., Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:19am

At 10:19 a.m. on October 19, 2023, millions of people will “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill ever! All tribes or indigenous peoples are encouraged to participate in the drill (or plan a more extensive exercise). KWSO will be participating in the drill by sharing instructions about how to participate in the drill.

Major earthquakes may happen anywhere you live, work, or travel. The ShakeOut is our chance to practice how to protect ourselves, and for everyone to become prepared.

The goal is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe for you, your organization, and your community. Why is a “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” drill important? To respond quickly you must practice often. You may only have seconds to protect yourself in an earthquake before strong shaking knocks you down, or something falls on you.

The goal of the Shake Out Earthquake Drill is to help inform and motivate people to become better prepared for earthquakes and other disasters. People in California, Oregon and Washington who have the MyShake app will receive a test alert at 10:19am. You can download that earthquake warning app in your app store.