The Warm Springs WIC Program has increased its fruit and vegetable food package.

Now through the end of 2023, WIC’s food package includes the following monthly amounts for fresh fruits and vegetables:

$26 for each child

$47 for all pregnant and non-breastfeeding women

$52 for all breastfeeding women

$78 for women breastfeeding twins or more

Warm Springs WIC Coordinator Kathleen Boxx says, “if you have OHP benefits, and are pregnant or recently postpartum, or have a child under 5 years of age, you can take advantage of these new WIC benefit amounts.”

WIC will be set up with the mobile medical unit at the Simnasho Fire Hall parking lot on Tuesday, October 24th. To schedule a quarterly WIC appointment, enroll in WIC or ask questions, call 541-5532352. You can also schedule a medical appointment with Physician Assistant Reneva Dowty. Appointments are preferred, but they will accept walk-ins as well.