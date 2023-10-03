Oct. 14, 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse

Travel Oregon says that several regions in the state will provide excellent viewing opportunities for the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The moon, at its furthest point from Earth, will appear smaller as it passes in front of the sun, creating a brilliant “ring of fire” effect.

The eclipse will commence its visibility in Oregon shortly after 8 a.m. with annularity beginning at 9:14 a.m. This astronomical event will be visible across Oregon’s skies but the best viewing will be in the path of annularity which includes parts of the Oregon Coast and Willamette Valley, a concentrated area within Central Oregon, and much of Southern Oregon.

An interactive map of the eclipse’s path as well as eclipse-viewing information and festivities can be accessed at the Travel Oregon Website

Here in Warm Springs we will have a partial solar eclipse at about 87% with maximum coverage at 9:20 am on Saturday, October 14th.

Remember – Never look directly at the Sun. You can seriously hurt your eyes, and even go blind. Proper eye protection, like eclipse glasses or a special solar filter, is the only safe option. Sunglasses don’t work.