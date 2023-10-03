Water, Paving, GED Updates

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities announced yesterday (10/2/23) that the Boil Water Notice for the Trailer Courts area had been lifted. The EPA is in agreement with the CTWS Public Utilities department to approve the rescinding of the Boil Water Notice that was issued on 09/14/2023. The notice was issued when water needed to be turned off as part of the installation of new water service where construction is taking place in the dips area.

Paving will continue today (10/3/23) on Quail Trail in Greeley Heights. Road improvements and the addition of a walking path are being done by Warm Springs Construction and the road has been closed for a few weeks. When completed – the pedestrian path will extend from Bear Drive – where the current sidewalk ends – to East Tenino Road. Quail Trail remains closed.

COCC is offering two GED classes this fall, for folks in and near Warm Springs. Today (10/3/23) is the first day of class Warm Springs from 9am until noon at the Education Building in the top floor in the computer lab. Warm Springs Classes are on Tuesdays. A class is also offered in Madras on Mondays 5:30-8:30pm. There are 2 more weeks that you can register for the term. You can learn more by calling instructor Stefanie Brewer at 541/316-5813.