KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 6, 2023

It’s late start Monday for the Jefferson County 509J school district. All schools will start their school day 90 minutes later than usual.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda for this morning are updates from Bureau of Indian Affairs; Bureau of Trust Fund Admin and Realty. In the afternoon will be legislative updates and reports from the Tribal Attorneys.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is a Native Aspirations meeting today from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Community Wellness Center Social Hall. Lunch will be provided.

There is an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting Mondays from 1-2:00 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Community Wellness Center is taking sign-ups for Buffalo Sky Walkers youth basketball. Fundamentals practices for kindergarten and first graders will be Monday & Wednesday 4-5pm, for 2nd & 3rd grades on Tuesday & Thursday 4-5:00, for 4th thru 6th graders on Monday & Wednesday 5-6pm, and 7th & 8th grades on Tuesday & Thursday 5-6pm.

Warm Springs Recreation Department’s November Fitness Challenge registration is open until 5:00 today. Contact Joseph Arthur for more information. You can pick up/drop off application packet at the Community Center.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Museum at Warm Springs will celebrate the public opening of the “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” on Wednesday. Everyone is invited to a reception at 5:30 p.m. at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic will close at 2:30 this Thursday and be closed all day on Friday recognition of Veteran’s Day.

Thursday there will be a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse. At 5pm there will be 1 seven of Washut and then a potluck dinner at 6. Everyone is welcome to share a meal with the veterans and their families. Feel free to bring pictures or memorabilia to display for the evening.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

The Veterans Day Parade in Warm Springs will be Saturday, November 11th. Line up on campus will begin at 10am and the parade starts at 11. Veterans and families are invited to join. There will be a stop in front of the Courthouse to replace flags and introduce veterans. The parade will go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a lunch at noon.

MAC Rec District Youth Basketball League is open for registration now until noon on December 8th. It’s for boys and girls Pre-K thru 6th grade. Games will be played in January & February. Register online or call 541-475-4253.