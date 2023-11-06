KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 7, 2023

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet today. This morning there will be updates from Human Resources; Governmental Affairs; and Tribal Court. In the afternoon a Natural Resources update and US Fish & Wildlife Service Hatcheries.

The Tuesday Senior lunch will be served from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is garlic chicken with wild rice pilaf & steamed veggies.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

There is a Fitness Fusion class every Tuesday 12:10-12:50 at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Recreation has Snack Attack every Tuesday & Thursday afternoon. It’s free snack and fun games at the Community Center from 3-4pm.

Warm Springs K-8 boys basketball teams play at Obsidian Middle School today starting at 4:00.

The Community Wellness Center is taking sign-ups for Buffalo Sky Walkers youth basketball. Fundamentals practices for kindergarten and first grades will be Monday & Wednesday 4-5pm, for 2nd & 3rd grades on Tuesday & Thursday 4-5:00, for 4th thru 6th graders on Monday & Wednesday 5-6pm, and 7th & 8th grades on Tuesday & Thursday 5-6pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs will celebrate the public opening of the “30th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” tomorrow. Everyone is invited to a reception at 5:30 p.m. at The Museum. The exhibit will be on view through Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs will be closed this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It will reopen after school on Monday, November 13th.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow during lunch in room 6. Like and follow the Papalaxsimisha, Native American Student Union Facebook page for updates.

The Pelton Round Butte Hydroelectric Project will be testing a Dam Failure Alarm tomorrow near Indian Park and the re-regulating dam across from the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Office. They plan on doing the test between 8am and 2pm. The test will last approximately 30 minutes.

The 2024 All-District Budget Meeting will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6, the meeting at 7.

The Warm Springs IHS clinic will close at 2:30 this Thursday and be closed all day on Friday in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

There will be a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner at the Simnasho Longhouse on Thursday. At 5pm there will be 1 seven of Washut and then a potluck dinner at 6. Everyone is welcome to share a meal with the veterans and their families. Feel free to bring pictures or memorabilia to display for the evening.

All Health Comp, The Hartford, and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) enrollment forms must be submitted by November 30th. If you are currently enrolled in Health Comp and The Hartford Supplemental Insurance there is no need to re-enroll as these will automatically rollover into the following year. For the Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Medical and Day Care you are required to re-apply each year. If you have any questions or need assistance you can contact Monica Arthur or Lisa Lomas at 541-553-3262. The deadline to submit enrollment forms is November 30th.

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon are now available. The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Applications are due by December 18, 2023. Find details online.